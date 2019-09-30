Waccabuc man charged for DUI rollover crash in Ridgefield

A Waccabuc, N.Y. man turned himself in on a warrant for driving under the influence of alcohol at Ridgefield police headquarters around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.

Police said Patrick Sittler, 46, was involved in a one-car rollover crash on June 13 and that the warrant for his arrest stemmed from that incident.

Sittler was additionally charged with failure to drive in a proper lane and traveling too fast.

According to a report, the accident happened in the area of North Salem Road and Craigmoor Road.

He was processed and released on a $500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, Oct. 10.