WVa reports 23 more virus deaths, toll up 11% in past week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia health officials on Tuesday reported 23 deaths from the coronavirus, pushing the state's toll 11% higher over the past week alone.

The Department of Health and Human Resources said the latest victims ranged in age from 55 to 99. Harrison and Mineral counties reported the deaths of three residents from each county.

In the past week, 11 virus-related deaths have been reported each from Mineral County, a county of about 27,000 people along the Maryland border, and in Marshall County, population 31,000 in the state's northern panhandle bordering Ohio and Pennsylvania.

At least 758 deaths have been reported in West Virginia since the pandemic began.

The number of people in hospital intensive care units for the virus hit a record 166 on Monday, health officials said. Statewide the number of active virus cases reached a record 16,921, up 58% in the past two weeks.

The virus usually results in only mild to moderate symptoms, but it can be dangerous for the elderly and people with other health problems.

