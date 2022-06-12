WTO chief sees 'bumpy' road as ministers work to reach deals JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press June 12, 2022 Updated: June 12, 2022 9 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of12 Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, left, and Timur Suleimenov, Chair of the 12th Ministerial Conference attend a press conference before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO), in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, June 12, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday to tackle issues like overfishing of the seas, COVID-19 vaccines for the developing world and food security. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Show More Show Less
2 of12 Timur Suleimenov, Chair of the 12th Ministerial Conference speaks during a press conference before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO), in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, June 12, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday to tackle issues like overfishing of the seas, COVID-19 vaccines for the developing world and food security. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of12 WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks during a news conference before the opening of the 12th Ministerial Conference at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP) Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 A protester wearing a banner demonstrates against the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, June 11, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) Valentin Flauraud/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Protesters walk with a banner during a demonstration against the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, June 11, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) Valentin Flauraud/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Protestors hold up banners during a demonstration against the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, June 11, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) Valentin Flauraud/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Protestors hold up banners during a demonstration against the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, Saturday, June 11, 2022. For the first time in 4 1/2 years, after a pandemic pause, government ministers from WTO countries will gather for four days starting Sunday. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP) Valentin Flauraud/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Trade Organization predicted a “bumpy and rocky" road as the trade body opened its highest-level meeting in 4-1/2 years Sunday, with issues like pandemic preparedness, food insecurity against the backdrop of Russia’s war in Ukraine and overfishing of the world’s seas on the agenda.
At a time when some experts question WTO's future and relevance, Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala hopes the meeting involving more than 120 ministers from the organization's 164 member countries yields progress toward reducing inequality and ensuring fair and free trade.