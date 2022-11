WINNIPEG - Billed as a matchup of the Western Hockey League's top heavyweights, the Winnipeg ICE knocked off the Red Deer Rebels 3-1 on Tuesday night at Wayne Fleming Arena.

The Rebels, entering the game listed No. 1 in the Canadian Hockey League's top 10 rankings, were rolling with a 15-0 record. The ICE, listed No. 3 in the same rankings, were 15-1 heading into the showdown.