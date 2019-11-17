WHL Roundup: Ice score in overtime to rally to 5-4 win over Silvertips

EVERETT, Wash. - Chase Hartje scored the winner 39 seconds into overtime as the Winnipeg Ice rallied for a 5-4 win over the Everett Silvertips on Saturday in the Western Hockey League.

Jackson Leppard and Nino Kinder scored in the third period to tie the game. Kinder's goal found the back of the net with 41 seconds left on the clock.

Cole Muir and Logan Danis also scored for Winnipeg (11-8-1).

Jackson Berezowski, Max Patterson, Brendan Lee and Michael Gut scored consecutive goals for the Silvertips (13-4-1), who went up 4-2 before the Ice stormed back.

Winnipeg goaltender Jesse Makaj stopped 23 shots. Everett's Keegan Karki made 30 saves.

---

REBELS 4 WHEAT KINGS 3

RED DEER, Alta. — Josh Tarzwell's goal early in the second period stood as the winner, and the Rebels (7-11-3) held off a late comeback attempt to beat Brandon (9-13-0).

---

ROCKETS 4 BLAZERS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Alex Swetlikoff scored the game-winning goal at 6:14 in the third period, as Kelowna (10-8-2) snapped Kamloops' (14-7-0) five game-winning sreak.

---

TIGERS 5 OIL KINGS 1

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — James Hamblin had two goals and an assist and Corson Hopwo added a pair goals in Medicine Hat's (14-6-1) rout over Edmonton (13-4-4).

---

PATS 4 RAIDERS 3 (SO)

REGINA — Ty Kolle scored the only goal of the shootout and Max Paddock turned away 33-of-36 shots in Regina's (3-12-2) winning effort against Prince Albert (13-4-4).

---

HITMEN 4 BLADES 1

SASKATOON — Mark Kastelic scored twice to surpass 100 career WHL goals, while Luke Prokop and Hunter Campbell added goals to lead Calgary (10-6-2) over Saskatoon (11-8-2).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 WINTERHAWKS 4 (SO)

KENT, Wash. — Roddy Ross made 47 saves, while Payton Mount and Simon Kubicek were the only two scorers in the shootout as Seattle (6-9-3) defeated Portland (11-5-3).

---

BRONCOS 7 WARRIORS 3

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Jaxan Kaluski registered two goals and two assists as Swift Current (4-11-3) scored six unanswered goals in their victory over Moose Jaw (9-8-1).

---

CHIEFS 4 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Adam Beckman scored the winner with 50 seconds left in regulation, while Lukas Parik made 29 saves as Spokane (10-7-2) edged Tri-City (11-7-1).

---

COUGARS 0 GIANTS 4

LANGLEY, B.C. — Milos Roman scored twice and David Tendeck recorded a 38-save shutout as Vancouver (11-8-2) blanketed Prince George (4-15-2).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2019.