WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL 2020-21 Regular Season All Times Eastern East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Brandon 21 16 3 2 0 92 51 34 Winnipeg 21 15 5 1 0 86 62 31 Saskatoon 21 14 4 2 1 69 52 31 Prince Albert 21 8 10 2 1 57 67 19 Regina 21 8 10 2 1 67 84 19 Moose Jaw 21 8 12 2 0 64 82 18 Swift Current 22 5 16 1 0 63 100 11 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 17 15 1 0 1 81 29 31 Medicine Hat 17 12 4 0 1 69 49 25 Lethbridge 17 7 8 2 0 60 76 16 Calgary 14 6 6 2 0 43 51 14 Red Deer 19 2 15 2 0 44 92 6 B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 11 9 2 0 0 47 28 18 Vancouver 12 9 3 0 0 44 29 18 Prince George 12 4 6 1 1 34 42 10 Kelowna 5 3 2 0 0 21 19 6 Victoria 12 1 10 1 0 30 58 3 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 15 12 3 0 0 59 28 24 Portland 14 6 5 3 0 47 48 15 Seattle 14 7 7 0 0 41 45 14 Spokane 13 4 6 2 1 34 47 11 Tri-City 12 5 7 0 0 29 42 10 Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column. Friday's results Lethbridge at Calgary Everett at Spokane Victoria at Kamloops Prince George at Kelowna Red Deer at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus) At Regina Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg Regina vs. Moose Jaw Thursday's results Edmonton 3 Medicine Hat 0 Everett 5 Spokane 0 At Regina Prince Albert 4 Saskatoon 0 Swift Current 4 Regina 2 At Kamloops, B.C. Kamloops 4 Prince George 1 Saturday's games Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m. Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 8 p.m. Calgary at Lethbridge, 9 p.m. Edmonton at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m. Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus) Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus) Sunday's games Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m. Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m. Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m. Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m. Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus)