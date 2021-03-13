WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL

2020-21 Regular-season Standings

All Times Eastern

East Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Prince Albert 1 1 0 0 0 6 3 2 Saskatoon 1 1 0 0 0 4 2 2 Moose Jaw 1 1 0 0 0 4 3 2 Brandon 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 1 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Swift Current 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 0 Regina 1 0 1 0 0 3 6 0

Central Division

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 4 4 0 0 0 21 6 8 Medicine Hat 5 3 2 0 0 21 15 6 Calgary 3 1 1 1 0 6 9 3 Red Deer 5 1 3 1 0 13 23 3 Lethbridge 3 1 2 0 0 10 18 2

B.C. Division (on hold)

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kelowna 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Prince George 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Victoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

U.S. Division (on hold)

GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Portland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Spokane 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tri-City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Note: Season begins at Alberta and select Saskatchewan regions (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column.

Saturday'sresults

Red Deer at Lethbridge

Calgary at Medicine Hat

At Regina

Saskatoon 4 Swift Current 2

Winnipeg vs. Brandon

Friday's results

Lethbridge 7 Red Deer 4

Medicine Hat 6 Calgary 2

At Regina

Moose Jaw 4 Brandon 3 (OT)

Prince Albert 6 Regina 3

Sunday's games

Lethbridge at Red Deer, 8 p.m.

Medicine Hat at Calgary, 9 p.m.

At Regina

Regina vs. Saskatoon, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Prince Albert, 10 p.m.

Monday's game

At Regina

Swift Current vs. Winnipeg, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 16

At Regina

Brandon vs. Prince Albert, 6 p.m.

Moose Jaw vs. Regina, 10 p.m.