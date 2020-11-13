https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/WA-SuptEd-Cnty-15725279.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Supt of Education.
|TP
|PR
|Reykdal
|Espinoza
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,932
|2,589
|Asotin
|7
|6
|5,178
|4,754
|Benton
|50
|49
|42,580
|47,397
|Chelan
|21
|20
|18,667
|18,111
|Clallam
|24
|23
|21,776
|19,837
|Clark
|125
|122
|111,718
|113,219
|Columbia
|2
|1
|960
|997
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|24,542
|26,885
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,375
|10,177
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,527
|2,125
|Franklin
|15
|14
|11,668
|17,249
|Garfield
|2
|2
|624
|597
|Grant
|19
|18
|14,238
|18,155
|Grays Harb
|20
|19
|16,705
|15,767
|Island
|24
|23
|23,948
|21,883
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|13,048
|8,198
|King
|595
|594
|684,755
|371,995
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|72,711
|64,054
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|10,816
|11,040
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|5,166
|5,610
|Lewis
|23
|22
|17,653
|21,568
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|2,614
|3,467
|Mason
|18
|17
|15,999
|15,133
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|8,883
|8,920
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,296
|5,498
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|3,210
|3,930
|Pierce
|227
|227
|200,457
|206,260
|San Juan
|6
|5
|6,884
|4,256
|Skagit
|35
|31
|30,159
|27,825
|Skamania
|4
|3
|3,013
|2,948
|Snohomish
|213
|212
|204,818
|184,358
|Spokane
|145
|141
|124,994
|128,208
|Stevens
|15
|15
|9,634
|13,160
|Thurston
|82
|79
|83,077
|65,204
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,294
|1,216
|Walla Wlla
|16
|13
|12,778
|12,342
|Whatcom
|64
|63
|66,113
|57,022
|Whitman
|11
|9
|8,974
|7,789
|Yakima
|55
|54
|42,527
|42,923
|Totals
|2,000
|1,950
|1,940,311
|1,592,666
AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03
