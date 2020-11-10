WA-SuptEd-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Supt of Education.

TP PR Reykdal Espinoza Adams 3 2 1,932 2,589 Asotin 7 6 5,178 4,754 Benton 50 48 42,306 47,033 Chelan 21 20 18,667 18,111 Clallam 24 23 21,152 19,132 Clark 125 118 111,168 112,505 Columbia 2 1 960 997 Cowlitz 30 28 24,434 26,759 Douglas 10 9 8,192 9,934 Ferry 2 1 1,527 2,125 Franklin 15 14 11,481 16,884 Garfield 2 2 624 597 Grant 19 16 13,382 16,759 Grays Harb 20 18 16,203 15,266 Island 24 23 23,948 21,883 Jefferson 12 10 12,714 7,996 King 595 590 680,996 369,391 Kitsap 79 75 72,537 63,832 Kittitas 11 10 10,816 11,040 Klickitat 7 6 4,866 5,178 Lewis 23 22 17,653 21,568 Lincoln 4 3 2,614 3,467 Mason 18 17 15,999 15,133 Okanogan 11 8 7,545 7,263 Pacific 7 6 6,296 5,498 Pend Oreil 4 3 3,210 3,930 Pierce 227 215 198,808 203,969 San Juan 6 5 6,884 4,256 Skagit 35 27 27,708 24,786 Skamania 4 3 3,013 2,948 Snohomish 213 208 203,473 182,737 Spokane 145 139 124,356 127,457 Stevens 15 12 8,202 10,285 Thurston 82 75 81,190 62,850 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,294 1,216 Walla Wlla 16 11 10,986 9,940 Whatcom 64 62 65,634 56,561 Whitman 11 9 8,452 7,187 Yakima 55 46 38,916 38,194 Totals 2,000 1,892 1,915,316 1,562,010

AP Elections 11-10-2020 14:53