WA-SuprCt-Position 6 - Unexp-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Supreme Court Position 6 - Unexpired.
|TP
|PR
|Serns
|Whitener
|Adams
|3
|2
|2,287
|1,953
|Asotin
|7
|6
|4,336
|5,373
|Benton
|50
|49
|38,283
|46,186
|Chelan
|21
|20
|14,773
|19,451
|Clallam
|24
|23
|14,588
|25,148
|Clark
|125
|122
|78,291
|138,433
|Columbia
|2
|1
|934
|945
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|22,652
|27,172
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,129
|8,743
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,638
|1,830
|Franklin
|15
|14
|12,720
|14,507
|Garfield
|2
|2
|595
|552
|Grant
|19
|18
|15,335
|15,609
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|12,508
|17,413
|Island
|24
|23
|14,651
|28,919
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|4,705
|15,867
|King
|595
|593
|228,317
|784,157
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|42,930
|89,616
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|8,541
|11,361
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|3,899
|6,045
|Lewis
|23
|22
|19,539
|16,921
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|3,541
|2,259
|Mason
|18
|17
|12,072
|17,581
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|7,110
|9,563
|Pacific
|7
|6
|4,447
|6,713
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|3,405
|3,436
|Pierce
|227
|225
|144,289
|243,127
|San Juan
|6
|5
|1,910
|8,545
|Skagit
|35
|31
|19,895
|34,234
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,460
|3,296
|Snohomish
|213
|211
|131,100
|239,467
|Spokane
|145
|141
|103,335
|142,236
|Stevens
|15
|12
|8,800
|8,663
|Thurston
|82
|78
|45,766
|93,597
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,048
|1,257
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|7,830
|11,650
|Whatcom
|64
|63
|32,671
|79,659
|Whitman
|11
|9
|5,875
|10,077
|Yakima
|55
|53
|36,103
|44,692
|Totals
|2,000
|1,938
|1,121,308
|2,236,253
AP Elections 11-11-2020 13:53
