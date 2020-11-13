https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/WA-LndCom-Cnty-15725268.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Lands Commissioner.
|TP
|PR
|Franz
|Pederson
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,545
|3,365
|Asotin
|7
|6
|3,994
|7,267
|Benton
|50
|49
|35,412
|62,269
|Chelan
|21
|20
|18,133
|22,749
|Clallam
|24
|23
|23,397
|23,586
|Clark
|125
|122
|129,205
|129,528
|Columbia
|2
|1
|633
|1,666
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|22,567
|34,654
|Douglas
|10
|9
|7,498
|12,892
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,420
|2,724
|Franklin
|15
|14
|12,581
|18,379
|Garfield
|2
|2
|356
|1,026
|Grant
|19
|18
|11,149
|24,592
|Grays Harb
|20
|19
|16,439
|19,980
|Island
|24
|23
|27,323
|23,838
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|16,465
|7,292
|King
|595
|594
|837,448
|309,506
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|84,368
|67,083
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|10,371
|14,103
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|5,401
|7,155
|Lewis
|23
|22
|13,762
|29,698
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,590
|5,147
|Mason
|18
|17
|16,290
|18,732
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|9,038
|10,889
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,457
|7,012
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,574
|5,499
|Pierce
|227
|227
|234,402
|207,980
|San Juan
|6
|5
|9,101
|3,314
|Skagit
|35
|31
|32,606
|31,840
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,900
|3,952
|Snohomish
|213
|212
|236,360
|181,448
|Spokane
|145
|141
|127,572
|152,191
|Stevens
|15
|15
|7,367
|18,452
|Thurston
|82
|79
|89,792
|67,930
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,072
|1,722
|Walla Wlla
|16
|13
|11,800
|15,370
|Whatcom
|64
|63
|78,650
|54,600
|Whitman
|11
|9
|9,245
|9,007
|Yakima
|55
|54
|40,419
|51,146
|Totals
|2,000
|1,950
|2,196,702
|1,669,583
AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03
