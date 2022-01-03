WA House returns to fully remote session amid COVID-19 spike

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — In response to an increase of COVID-19 cases across the state, the Washington House has released an updated plan for next week's start of the 60-day legislative session that reverts to remote floor votes instead of an initial plan that would have allowed more lawmakers in the chamber.

When the session starts next Jan. 10, two lawmakers from each caucus and the presiding officer will be allowed on the floor, two more members than were allowed last year, but fewer than an original plan released in November anticipated. All must show proof of vaccination — and the updated plan requires any lawmaker or staffer on the floor to also verify that they have received a booster.