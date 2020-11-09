By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Auditor.

TP PR McCarthy Leyba
Adams 3 2 1,580 3,351
Asotin 7 6 4,283 7,013
Benton 50 47 37,664 59,212
Chelan 21 20 17,832 22,880
Clallam 24 20 22,150 20,105
Clark 125 117 132,935 123,713
Columbia 2 1 659 1,637
Cowlitz 30 28 23,643 33,165
Douglas 10 9 7,152 12,684
Ferry 2 1 1,468 2,653
Franklin 15 14 12,772 17,675
Garfield 2 2 392 987
Grant 19 11 8,327 16,365
Grays Harb 20 18 16,836 18,568
Island 24 23 27,549 23,520
Jefferson 12 10 16,061 6,876
King 595 560 839,776 297,085
Kitsap 79 75 85,785 64,210
Kittitas 11 10 10,396 13,960
Klickitat 7 5 5,068 6,144
Lewis 23 22 14,116 28,846
Lincoln 4 3 1,667 5,060
Mason 18 17 16,698 18,345
Okanogan 11 8 7,337 9,111
Pacific 7 6 6,701 6,714
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,664 5,434
Pierce 227 214 239,659 196,193
San Juan 6 5 9,125 3,261
Skagit 35 25 29,080 25,123
Skamania 4 3 3,012 3,631
Snohomish 213 202 236,752 174,224
Spokane 145 136 131,026 146,321
Stevens 15 12 6,679 14,203
Thurston 82 73 88,613 61,280
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,142 1,636
Walla Wlla 16 11 10,494 12,053
Whatcom 64 61 80,074 52,260
Whitman 11 8 8,410 7,449
Yakima 55 42 33,632 41,560
Totals 2,000 1,831 2,199,209 1,564,507

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03