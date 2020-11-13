https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Cnty-15725270.php
WA-AdvVote-35-EndAeroBizTaxHike-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Advisory Vote 35 - Repeal Aerospace Tax Hike.
|TP
|PR
|Repealed
|Maintnd
|Adams
|3
|2
|3,543
|1,286
|Asotin
|7
|6
|7,337
|3,661
|Benton
|50
|49
|65,771
|30,489
|Chelan
|21
|20
|24,860
|14,858
|Clallam
|24
|23
|26,587
|17,777
|Clark
|125
|122
|146,238
|102,505
|Columbia
|2
|1
|1,679
|560
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|39,680
|16,938
|Douglas
|10
|9
|13,792
|6,187
|Ferry
|2
|1
|2,907
|1,149
|Franklin
|15
|14
|20,456
|9,808
|Garfield
|2
|2
|952
|410
|Grant
|19
|18
|25,729
|9,533
|Grays Harb
|20
|19
|23,501
|12,339
|Island
|24
|23
|27,936
|21,444
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|9,505
|13,337
|King
|595
|594
|454,496
|648,223
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|80,768
|66,645
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|14,890
|8,611
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|7,696
|4,462
|Lewis
|23
|22
|31,084
|11,897
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|5,139
|1,468
|Mason
|18
|17
|22,371
|12,206
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|12,274
|7,269
|Pacific
|7
|6
|8,533
|4,636
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|6,004
|2,000
|Pierce
|227
|227
|258,456
|175,103
|San Juan
|6
|5
|4,720
|6,869
|Skagit
|35
|31
|37,189
|24,851
|Skamania
|4
|3
|4,258
|2,373
|Snohomish
|213
|212
|234,036
|174,462
|Spokane
|145
|141
|171,744
|105,435
|Stevens
|15
|15
|19,207
|6,256
|Thurston
|82
|79
|80,431
|73,516
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,900
|898
|Walla Wlla
|16
|13
|16,528
|9,689
|Whatcom
|64
|63
|65,011
|63,435
|Whitman
|11
|9
|9,434
|8,445
|Yakima
|55
|54
|58,771
|31,156
|Totals
|2,000
|1,950
|2,045,413
|1,712,186
AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03
View Comments