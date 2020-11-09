https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/WA-AdvVote-33-EndEquipRentTax-Cnty-15713841.php
WA-AdvVote-33-EndEquipRentTax-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Advisory Vote 33 - Repeal Equipment Rental Tax.
|TP
|PR
|Repealed
|Maintnd
|Adams
|3
|2
|3,921
|957
|Asotin
|7
|6
|8,342
|2,711
|Benton
|50
|47
|71,181
|24,649
|Chelan
|21
|20
|27,932
|11,807
|Clallam
|24
|20
|26,268
|13,294
|Clark
|125
|117
|163,080
|85,197
|Columbia
|2
|1
|1,816
|438
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|43,634
|12,825
|Douglas
|10
|9
|14,865
|4,656
|Ferry
|2
|1
|3,346
|731
|Franklin
|15
|14
|22,184
|7,501
|Garfield
|2
|2
|1,123
|252
|Grant
|19
|11
|19,498
|5,016
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|25,557
|9,289
|Island
|24
|23
|31,087
|18,487
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|10,673
|11,501
|King
|595
|560
|477,822
|615,121
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|89,837
|56,708
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|16,893
|6,841
|Klickitat
|7
|5
|7,854
|3,067
|Lewis
|23
|22
|34,147
|8,667
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|5,674
|979
|Mason
|18
|17
|25,237
|9,447
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|11,256
|4,860
|Pacific
|7
|6
|9,768
|3,488
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|6,694
|1,356
|Pierce
|227
|214
|282,066
|148,137
|San Juan
|6
|5
|5,311
|6,276
|Skagit
|35
|25
|34,218
|18,457
|Skamania
|4
|3
|4,759
|1,731
|Snohomish
|213
|202
|246,637
|153,810
|Spokane
|145
|136
|185,471
|89,721
|Stevens
|15
|12
|17,162
|3,555
|Thurston
|82
|73
|85,532
|60,168
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|2,171
|622
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|14,786
|6,925
|Whatcom
|64
|61
|70,682
|57,269
|Whitman
|11
|8
|9,575
|5,990
|Yakima
|55
|42
|54,691
|19,252
|Totals
|2,000
|1,831
|2,172,750
|1,491,758
AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03
View Comments