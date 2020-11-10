https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/WA-AdvVote-32-EndBagTax-Cnty-15717392.php
WA-AdvVote-32-EndBagTax-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Advisory Vote 32 - Repeal Plastic Bag Tax.
|TP
|PR
|Repealed
|Maintnd
|Adams
|3
|2
|4,074
|816
|Asotin
|7
|6
|8,576
|2,568
|Benton
|50
|48
|72,826
|23,816
|Chelan
|21
|20
|27,603
|12,622
|Clallam
|24
|23
|28,820
|14,588
|Clark
|125
|118
|169,023
|83,379
|Columbia
|2
|1
|1,908
|376
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|44,566
|12,280
|Douglas
|10
|9
|14,982
|4,689
|Ferry
|2
|1
|3,330
|761
|Franklin
|15
|14
|22,826
|6,934
|Garfield
|2
|2
|1,131
|266
|Grant
|19
|16
|27,131
|6,101
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|26,354
|8,562
|Island
|24
|23
|31,121
|18,633
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|10,773
|11,724
|King
|595
|590
|515,985
|590,847
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|91,726
|57,639
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|16,482
|7,317
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|8,237
|3,238
|Lewis
|23
|22
|35,052
|8,316
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|5,776
|900
|Mason
|18
|17
|25,875
|9,021
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|11,742
|4,570
|Pacific
|7
|6
|9,942
|3,379
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|6,669
|1,393
|Pierce
|227
|215
|296,059
|140,238
|San Juan
|6
|5
|5,167
|6,601
|Skagit
|35
|27
|37,269
|19,722
|Skamania
|4
|3
|4,848
|1,866
|Snohomish
|213
|208
|259,987
|149,397
|Spokane
|145
|139
|192,171
|85,731
|Stevens
|15
|12
|17,254
|3,591
|Thurston
|82
|75
|92,076
|59,379
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|2,158
|660
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|15,085
|6,830
|Whatcom
|64
|62
|70,836
|58,318
|Whitman
|11
|9
|10,205
|6,659
|Yakima
|55
|46
|61,541
|20,393
|Totals
|2,000
|1,892
|2,287,186
|1,454,120
AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03
