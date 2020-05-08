W. Virginia teachers hold car parade with students, families

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Elementary school teachers in West Virginia held a car parade to reconnect with their students during teacher appreciation week amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of Madison Elementary School teachers drove their decorated cars past students and families as they waved at the parade route in Wheeling on Wednesday, the intelligencer reported.

“We miss them so much and this is our way to let them know we are thinking about them and that we still care about them,” Lisa Armstrong, a teacher at the school, said.

The teachers were given “goodie bags” by the school's Principal Andrea Trio before the parade to show appreciation for their work balancing Zoom meetings and Google hangouts with students since the school closed in March.

Trio said the parade was not only a comfort to students, but that it was going to do the “staff's hearts good as well.”