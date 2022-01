CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he will request that workers at rural hospitals be allowed to opt out of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus vaccination mandate for U.S. health care workers.

The request comes as West Virginia hospitals are understaffed due to workers leaving the industry during the pandemic. In addition, a record 1,700 people are currently hospitalized for the virus, 69.1% of whom are unvaccinated.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the Biden administration’s requirement that employees at large businesses get a vaccine or test regularly and wear a mask on the job. But the court allowed a vaccine requirement for most U.S. health care workers to proceed.

Justice has been a constant bullhorn for vaccinations since the start of the pandemic, which has taken a toll on staffing at hospitals. The governor announced in December that West Virginia will use $48 million in federal stimulus funding to aggressively recruit and train nurses over the next four years.

The National Guard has responded to the staffing shortage by sending hundreds of trained members to help at dozens of hospitals along with some long-term nursing and psychiatric facilities.

Justice said rural hospitals are “overloaded right now.”

The governor said that while the mandate can be met at hospitals in more populated areas, “it is putting an additional level of strain on our rural hospitals that is just destroying us.”

Justice, a Republican, said he will seek a waiver from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The federal mandate ultimately will cover 10.4 million health care workers at 76,000 facilities.

“We can’t afford to lose anybody. We can’t absolutely afford to be firing people,” Justice said. “We should be respectful of their values. But we should encourage them in every way to be vaccinated. Nevertheless, we can’t shut the hospital down. That’s all there is to it. We’ve got people that are a long ways from anywhere and the hospital is absolutely essential to them. And so we need that waiver granted. That’s for sure.”

About 52% of West Virginia residents are fully vaccinated against the virus and about 61% have received at least one dose. West Virginia has seen the five highest confirmed weekly virus cases during the pandemic in the past five weeks, including nearly 17,700 last week, according to state health figures.

Justice said he has not received a “substantive” response from the CDC on his request from early January for West Virginians to receive a second booster shot.

