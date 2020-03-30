W.Va. governor to hold briefing after first virus death

Dr. Lauren Miller, left, and Dr. Micah Moore look over notes at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru coronavirus testing at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.Va., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The nurses and doctors can test for COVID-19, but also treat flu and allergy symptoms. "It's a full medical appointment from the comfort of your own car," Miller said. (Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald via AP) less Dr. Lauren Miller, left, and Dr. Micah Moore look over notes at a Mobile Health Unit for drive-thru coronavirus testing at Robert C. Byrd Clinic on the campus of the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine ... more Photo: Jenny Harnish, AP Photo: Jenny Harnish, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close W.Va. governor to hold briefing after first virus death 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is set to hold a news conference Monday after the state reported its first coronavirus death.

The state health department on Sunday said an 88-year-old Marion County woman died from the virus, with the fatality confirmed through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center. No other details were released.

“It is truly a sad day in West Virginia," Justice said in a statement, urging people to limit exposure with others and practice good hygiene.

At least 124 people in West Virginia have the virus, state health officials said as of Sunday night, with 3,108 total residents tested.

West Virginia was the last U.S. state to report a confirmed case, though officials attributed that to a lack of testing. The state is also among the last in the country to report a death.

Testing remains limited, meaning most people now spreading the highly contagious virus may not know they have been infected, and state health officials have admitted their count lags behind the actual total as results pour in from counties around the state.

The Republican governor has warned that the virus could cause severe damage in a state where about 20% of the population is 65 or older and many have existing health problems. A recent Kaiser Family Foundation study found that West Virginia has the nation’s highest percentage of adults at risk of developing serious illnesses from the virus.

Justice is scheduled to hold a news briefing at the state Capitol on Monday.

A statewide stay-home order that directed all nonessential businesses to close went into effect last week, intensifying previous moves by Justice, who has ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, gyms, health clubs, recreation centers, barbershops, nail salons and hair salons. Schools statewide are closed until at least April 20.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, and the overwhelming majority of people recover. But severe cases can need respirators to survive, and with infections spreading exponentially, hospitals across the country are either bracing for a coming wave of patients, or already struggling to keep up.

___

Follow AP coverage of the virus outbreak at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.