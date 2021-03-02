Voting deputies cleared to return to Wisconsin nursing homes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials cleared the way Tuesday for special voting deputies to return to nursing homes ahead of the April 6 elections.

Wisconsin law allows municipal clerks to send deputies into nursing homes to help residents complete absentee ballots. The state Elections Commission banned deputies from entering the homes in March 2020 to protect residents from COVID-19 as the pandemic was taking hold. The ban remained in place for the November election and last month's spring primary.

Republicans have been pushing the commission to lift the ban. The Legislature's Republican-controlled rules committee last month ordered the commission to promulgate the ban as an emergency rule.

Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe recommended commissions rescind the ban. She wrote in a memo to commissioners that Republicans on the rules committee don't believe the commission has the statutory authority to ban the visits and would strike down any emergency rule that would extend it.

The commission voted unanimously to direct clerks to contact nursing homes in their jurisdictions by March 12 to see if they would allow deputies to visit and for deputies granted access to follow the facilities' safety protocols as well as state and local health officials. If deputies are denied access, clerks would have to follow state statutes that require them to mail ballots to facility residents.

The commission also voted unanimously to direct its staff to start promulgating the policy as an emergency rule. The commission also voted 5-1 to direct staff to research possible changes to state law to accommodate alternatives to using voting deputies during the pandemic.

The only commissioner who voted against the proposal was Republican Bob Spindell, who argued the staff lacks the expertise to suggest such changes. He proposed creating a committee of outside election and health officials to conduct the research but the commission voted him down.