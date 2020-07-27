Votes for Women’ series considers the long battle for women’s suffrage

Votes for Women committee members, September 2019. Votes for Women committee members, September 2019. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Votes for Women’ series considers the long battle for women’s suffrage 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The year-long series, Votes for Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment, will present both virtual and in-person programs during August and September with more offerings planned through spring of 2021. Live programs will follow all state guidelines for social distancing.

“The Road to Victory” exhibit will be on view Sundays, Aug. 2-23, and Wednesdays, Aug. 5-19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Garden House at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC), 152 Main Street. Free and open to the public, the exhibit of 11 panels blends original artwork with an overview of the movement on the local, state and national levels. Researched by the Ridgefield Historical Society (RHS) and the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield (LWVR), the panels were created by artist Bil Mikulewicz. For details, visit https://ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org/votes-for-women-the-road-to-victory/.

“Sisters,” a live and livestreamed performance followed by a moderated audience talk-back with director Kimberly Wilson, will be held Sunday, Aug. 30, from 3-5 p.m. in the Garden House at the KTM&HC. This collaborative play, written by Joanne Hudson and Royal Shiree, seeks to shed light on race and privilege in America through the fictional story of two real women, one white and one black — Anna Marie Resseguie and Phillis Dubois — who lived in and ran the Resseguie Hotel (formerly Keeler Tavern) before, during, and after the Civil War. Registration is required. For details, visit https://keelertavernmuseum.org/events/194/sis-ters-a-live-livestreamed-performance/TBD/.

“The Long and Winding Road,” a four-part Zoom webinar with Dr. Darla Shaw, presented by the Ridgefield Historical Society and Ridgefield Library, will be offered Wednesdays, Sept. 9-30, from 6 to 7 p.m. This mini-course will focus on the women of Seneca Falls, N.Y., the first Women’s Rights Convention, and the work of Ridgefield’s own Alice Paul. The course will also be linked to women’s issues of today and the status of the Equal Rights Amendment. To RSVP, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282. Anyone who knew Alice Paul or any of the suffragists may participate in a panel at the Sept. 23 session — if interested, email shawd@wcsu.edu.

“Carrie Chapman Catt, Suffragist, Founder of the League of Women Voters,” presented by the library and the LWVR, will feature historical interpreter Pat Jordan from the Heritage Theater Guild in Pennsylvania as Carrie Chapman Catt on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2:30 p.m. via a live Zoom webinar. Born in 1859, Chapman Catt became a school superintendent, lecturer, organizer and two-time president of the National American Woman Suffrage Association. She was a major force in the 19th Amendment becoming a reality in 1920. Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to register.

“African American Suffragettes and Black Women Voters: Making Herstory” with Professor Gloria Browne-Marshall will be presented via live Zoom webinar Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. In this lecture, Dr. Browne-Marshall reveals the stories of Black women who battled against laws and a society prejudiced against their race and gender, overcoming impossible odds they rose from Black Suffragettes to present-day positions of political power. Visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to register.

This series is co-sponsored by the Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, and the Drum Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This program is supported by CT Humanities and Fairfield County Bank.