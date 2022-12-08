Voters to decide on Sherman’s first senior housing development in town referendum

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHERMAN – The town will hold a referendum on Saturday for voters to decide on a proposal that would lease town-owned land to a private developer for Sherman’s first senior housing development.
Last spring, the town proposed developing a 12-acre tract of town-owned land behind the American Pie Co. into housing for people ages 55 and older. This program is sponsored by the Independence Village of Sherman, a nonprofit organization made up of local housing committee members.