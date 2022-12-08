Voters to decide on Sherman’s first senior housing development in town referendum

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHERMAN – The town will hold a referendum on Saturday for voters to decide on a proposal that would lease town-owned land to a private developer for Sherman’s first senior housing development.

Last spring, the town proposed developing a 12-acre tract of town-owned land behind the American Pie Co. into housing for people ages 55 and older. This program is sponsored by the Independence Village of Sherman, a nonprofit organization made up of local housing committee members.

The town would lease the land to a private developer for $1 a year, plus assessed taxes. The senior housing development would include a combination of 52 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available for rent. The housing would be open to anyone who is age eligible.

In addition to the apartments, the development would offer 18,000 square feet of space on a lower level, partially for use as a common room, gym and storage rooms for the tenants. The development would also include solar panels, a balcony, individual HVAC units and in-unit washer/dryers.

Over the last few months, a few Sherman residents have voiced concerns about the project, pointing to the development’s possible impact on the town’s rural character and the town’s responsibility in the event of the project’s failure.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 10. Residents will decide on the referendum question: “Shall the Town of Sherman lease approximately fifty percent (50%) of the 15.229 acre property located behind the American Pie (29 Route 37 Center) for the purposes of Senior Housing at a discounted assessed value to an entity to be determined by the Board of Selectmen and approved by the legislative body of the Town?”

The referendum will be held at the Sherman Emergency Services Facility.

Absentee ballots were through Tuesday at the Sherman Town Clerk’s Office during regular business hours. There will be no voter registration after Friday.

For more information about the upcoming referendum, visit the town’s website.