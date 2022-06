ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Visitors to national forests in western North Carolina are being warned that bears are getting close to humans and even circling campsites.

The U.S. Forest Service issued the warning for Pisgah and Nantahala national forests. The service says visitors have reported bears tearing down bear bags from trees, carrying off backpacks, spending hours near campsites and ignoring efforts to scare them away, The Charlotte Observer reported.