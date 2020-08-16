Visitor to Ridgefield High School tests positive for COVID-19

Ridgefield High School will undergo a deep cleaning after someone who was in the building Aug. 10 tested positive for COVID-19. Plans for the start of school on Aug. 27 haven't been changed at this time, Superintendent Susie DaSilva said Sunday,Aug. 16

RIDGEFIELD — A person who was in the Ridgefield High School building has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a letter to parents and staff, notification of people who had contact with the person, and a planned cleaning of the building.

The start of school in Ridgefield on Aug. 27 has not been changed “at this time,” Superintendent of School Susie Da Silva said Sunday morning.

“The building is being cleaned, and faculty arrive on the 19th. Students arrive on the 27th,” Da Silva said.

“CDC and Connecticut Department of Public Health protocols require that individuals who came into close contact with the individual self quarantine for 14 days,” the Aug. 16 letter said. “We have alerted those who would have had access to Ridgefield High School on August 10, 2020. The building was closed for educational programming to students on this date. Ridgefield High School will be thoroughly cleaned before professional development begins for teachers and staff.”

The letter was signed by Aaron Crook, the school system’s COVID-19 health and safety compliance liaison, and coordinator of nursing services.

Asked if the incident would prompt a rethinking of the planned hybrid approach to the reopening of school, Da Saliva said “not yet.”

She also said the person who had been in the building was confirmed positive for coronavirus in the late afternoon or early evening of Aug. 15.