Virus variant accounts for 6% of cases in Germany, rising FRANK JORDANS, Associated Press Feb. 5, 2021 Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 9:22 a.m.
A member of a mobile vaccination team vaccinates a resident at the Buergerheim retirement and nursing home with the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine against the COVID-19 disease in Tuebingen, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)
German Health Minister Jens Spahn gestures as he speaks during a news conference on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP)
Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute, RKI, for disease control, shows the daily management report of the institute during a news conference on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP)
A member of a mobile vaccination team vaccinates an employee at the Buergerheim retirement and nursing home with the Pfizer/Biontech vaccine against the COVID-19 disease in Tuebingen, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Sebastian Gollnow/dpa via AP)
Lothar Wieler, the head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control, gestures as he speaks during a news conference on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool via AP)
German Health Minister Jens Spahn, right, the President of the Robert Koch Institute Lothar Wieler, center, and Klaus Chichutek, President of the Paul Ehrlich Institute, attends a news conference on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Germany in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)
BERLIN (AP) — A more contagious variant of the coronavirus first detected in Britain now accounts for almost 6% of all cases in Germany, officials said Friday.
The head of Germany's disease control agency said labs examined the genome of the virus in more than 30,000 positive samples last week to assess the spread of the variant, known to scientists as B.1.1.7., and two others that were first found in South Africa and Brazil.