Virus death toll rises to 47 at Minnesota nursing home

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suburban Minneapolis nursing home said 47 residents have died from complications of COVID-19, the most at any long-term care facility in Minnesota.

St. Therese of New Hope also said 130 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 65 staff members have shown symptoms or been exposed.

A review of death records by KARE-TV found North Ridge Health and Rehabilitation, also in New Hope, had the second-highest total of fatalities at a long-term care facility in Minnesota with at least 13.

A veterans home in Massachusetts where 70 people have died is the deadliest known coronavirus outbreak at a long-term care facility in the U.S.

Most of Minnesota's 343 deaths have been in nursing homes. The St. Therese death toll would amount to nearly 15% of the 271 that occurred in nursing homes, according to the Star Tribune's analysis of death records.

St. Therese, which has a 258-bed capacity, said all of its residents have been tested. Of those who have tested positive, about a third were asymptomatic, living with a roommate and unknowingly spread the virus.

“This has been devastating to a community that prides itself on providing quality, loving care,” St. Therese President and CEO Barb Rode said in a statement.

She called COVID-19 "an insidious disease, spreading readily in close quarters such as Saint Therese New Hope, which has two residents per room and four sharing a bathroom. Residents are often frail, some with dementia. Their care is challenging in optimal conditions, which these were not.”

The first resident tested positive on April 5, and the first two deaths were the next day. All residents testing positive moved into a one unit and wing to prevent the virus' spread, Rode said.

Some family members have complained they weren't advised of problems at St. Therese quickly enough.

“We were kept completely in the dark until it was too late to act,” Holly Doughty, of Mendota Heights, whose 95-year-old mother lives at St. Therese, told the Star Tribune.

Doughty said she first asked about the coronavirus during a conference call with staff at St. Therese on April 7, and was reassured the facility was taking precautions and her mother was safe. She said no one mentioned positive cases or deaths. She said family members were unable to reach their mother, who has severe dementia and can't answer the phone, after that. Doughty said St. Therese staff didn't return numerous calls.

Doughty is now waiting to hear whether her mother has the virus.

Rode said reports that the outbreak was hidden or that care was substandard are “unfair and untrue.” She said families, guardians and responsible physicians were informed as soon as positive COVID-19 test results were received, and then were advised of “the massive movements” within the facility. All of St. Therese’s residents have now been tested for the virus.

“Now that everyone has been tested for coronavirus, separation of those testing positive and negative — the first and most effective line of defense — will be much easier to accomplish,” Rode said.

Rode's statement said the Minnesota Department of Health has audited the facility twice since March 31 and was found to be in compliance with its license. Spokesman Doug Schultz confirmed that the agency has been on site making recommendations.