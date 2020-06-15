Virus cases needing hospital continue to fall in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota reported 230 new cases and six more deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, but the number of hospitalizations continued to decline.

State health officials said 353 people were hospitalized from the coronavirus, with 186 people in intensive care. The Star Tribune reported the number of hospitalizations has dipped to levels last seen in late April. It's also far down from the 606 people hospitalized in late May, when major hospitals in the metro area were running out of intensive care beds, the Star Tribune reported.

Minnesota so far has had 1,304 deaths and 30,693 cases of the virus.

Two of the six people whose deaths were reported Monday were 60 or older; the other four were 70 or older. Most deaths in Minnesota have been in people 70 or older or with underlying health conditions before they contracted the virus, and most of those deaths have come in long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.