Virtual walk to benefit Make-A-Wish Connecticut
Make-A-Wish® Connecticut is holding a Virtual Walk for Wishes® fundraiser Saturday, May 16, at 10 a.m., via Facebook.
Get involved by registering and joining a team, fundraising for future wishes, and participate in a variety of fun activities in lieu of their in-person walk.
The event includes family activities, inspiring stories of local wish kids, and the opportunity to virtually come together as a community. At least 80 wishes are waiting due to COVID-19 related postponements.
To learn more and participate visit https://secure2.wish.org/site/TR?fr_id=3490&pg=entry.
