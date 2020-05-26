Virtual tours of Machu Picchu, Vatican

View of the Machu Picchu complex, the Inca fortress enclaved in the south eastern Andes of Peru taken on Dec. 30, 2014. View of the Machu Picchu complex, the Inca fortress enclaved in the south eastern Andes of Peru taken on Dec. 30, 2014. Photo: CRIS BOURONCLE / AFP Via Getty Images Photo: CRIS BOURONCLE / AFP Via Getty Images Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Virtual tours of Machu Picchu, Vatican 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Library presents two online presentations via Zoom with Toni McKeen this June.

On June 2, at 4 p.m. McKeen will present Machu Picchu and the Inca Who Built It. Participants will travel virtually to Peru to climb Machu Picchu, the lost city of the Inca, high in the Andes Mountains, and explore its amazing structures. Attendees also will learn about the Inca culture who built this site.

On Tuesday, June 16, at 4 p.m., McKeen will lead another virtual tour to the Vatican and its treasures. Participants will visit St. Peter’s Basilica, walk through the Vatican gardens, and explore the Vatican’s extensive museums.

McKeen lectures widely on genealogy, art, history, and travel. These programs are part of the Library’s Adult Summer Reading program and are made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org to receive the Zoom invitation.