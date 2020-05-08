Virtual library is open and busy

While the Library’s physical space remains closed, our virtual Library is open and busy. Your response and participation to our online programming has been wonderful. Book groups, classes, story times, activities and lectures have been filling up! It makes our staff so happy to see you, even if only over a screen. There has also been a doubling of the use of downloadable resources. We have eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming movies, tv and music, as well as online courses, language learning and more. Please visit the Library’s 24/7 virtual branch at http://www.ridgefieldlibrary.orgfor access to it all.

With the work being done locally and at the state level on easing stay-at-home orders, we want to assure you all that the Library is working on a detailed, phased, reopening plan. Library-specific recommendations are continuing to be developed from both state and federal authorities. But above all, we will do what is in the best interest of Ridgefield’s health and safety. Making sure that our staff can work safely and that we can serve you safely is our guiding principle. As a timeline is developed, we will be sharing details.

The Library staff misses seeing you in person! But we are still here and are happy to be able to serve you. Please continue holding on to Library materials. No fines are being accrued during this closure of the building. If you are having a problem with your Library Account or need a new Card, if you need help accessing online resources, or for anything else, Library staff are ready to help: For the Adult Services, referencedesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org; For the Children’s Services, children@ridgefieldlibrary.org; For Circulation Department, circulationdesk@ridgefieldlibrary.org; For Development, lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Be safe and be well. There is information to support those feeling stress and anxiety from Ridgefield Social Services, the State of CT and the Centers for Disease Control. Please reach out to us if there is any way we can help support you and your family through these difficult times.

Brenda McKinley,

Ridgefield Library director