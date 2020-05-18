Virtual gala to benefit Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Cannonball Gala To Go set for Saturday, May 23, features a gourmet dinner to go by Sarah Bouïssou Catering @ Bernard's and online entertainment by two local celebrities.

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center (KTM&HC) invites the community to attend its Virtual Cannonball Gala To Go on Saturday, May 23, to help it weather these uncertain times.

“All of our usual sources of income have dried up, including museum admission, programming fees, school programs and private event rentals,” said Hildegard Grob, executive director of KTM&HC. “These closures and cancellations have come during our busiest time of the year. One of the events we had to cancel was our signature Cannonball Gala, a critical source of operating funds. Undeterred, however, we are taking the event online with a virtual Cannonball Gala To Go!”

Cannonball Gala To Go tickets include a gourmet take-out dinner by Sarah Bouïssou Catering @ Bernard’s and online entertainment hosted by two local celebrities. The purchase and donation will provide critical support to:

· Create online offerings for the community at large;

· Develop curriculum-aligned school programs for online learning for hundreds of school children and their teachers;

· Continue to maintain and preserve KTM&HC’s historic buildings, collections, and gardens while the site is closed; and

· Prepare for a strong reopening in accordance with state and town guidelines.

For details, and to purchase a ticket, visit https://galatogo.lpages.co/gala-to-go-landing-page/. KTM&HC also accepts credit cards by phone and checks by mail. Call 203-438-5485 to pay by phone or mail a check to KTM&HC, 152 Main St., Ridgefield, CT 06877. If you are unable to attend the virtual Cannonball Gala To Go, consider making a donation at the link above.