Virginia police find teenager shot to death inside motel

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a juvenile was found shot to death inside a Virginia motel room, police said Wednesday.

The Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release that officers dispatched to a motel on Springfield Boulevard on Tuesday night found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The unidentified juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators say it appeared the victim was in the motel room with several others when he was shot. The victim’s name hasn’t been released because Virginia law prohibits identifying juvenile victims unless parental consent is provided.

The department said the shooting death was the 13th homicide in Fairfax County in 2020.