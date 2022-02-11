Virginia officer pleads to fatally shooting fiancée’s dog

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer has pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty in the fatal shooting of his fiancée’s dog, which he tried to cover up by saying he accidentally killed the animal while trying to stop a bear attack.
Richard R. Chinappi III also pleaded guilty to giving a false report to police about how the beagle-hound mix was killed in October at the home the couple shared, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. The 27-year-old Richmond patrol officer is scheduled to be sentenced March 11.