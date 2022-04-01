Virginia man sentenced to 3 years in dog fighting conspiracy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from a multi-state dog fighting conspiracy probe, officials said.

Court documents show Raymond L. Johnson, 41, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber. In addition to a 37-month prison sentence, Johnson was given three years of supervised release.