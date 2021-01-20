Virginia man charged as part of mob who stormed Capitol

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man charged with being part of the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol posted on Facebook that he was “Feelin cute” and “might start a revolution later” on the morning of the violent siege, according to court documents.
Jacob Hiles, of Virginia Beach, surrendered Tuesday morning at the FBI office in Chesapeake, FBI spokeswoman Christina Pullen told The Virginian-Pilot. He was then released on a personal recognizance bond after making a federal court appearance over a video call.