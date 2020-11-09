Virginia gynecologist convicted of fraud, unneeded surgeries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gynecologist has been found guilty of submitting false insurance claims after performing unnecessary surgeries on women.

The Justice Department said in a statement on Monday that a federal jury convicted Javaid Perwaiz on 52 charges.

The Chesapeake doctor had pleaded not guilty. He could face up to 465 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for March 31.

“Dr. Perwaiz preyed upon his trusting patients and committed horrible crimes to feed his greed,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

Federal prosecutors said last year that many of the procedures Perwaiz performed were unwanted, including hysterectomies and tubal ligations.

A prosecutor said in late 2019 that 173 women had come forward since his arrest to report similar experiences, including repetitive surgeries that they never asked for. Prosecutors said he performed the surgeries “for his own financial gain.”

Authorities said Perwaiz billed private and governmental insurers millions of dollars for irreversible hysterectomies and other surgeries and procedures that were not medically necessary for his patients. Perwaiz sometimes would falsely tell his patients that they needed the surgeries to avoid cancer, they said. He also billed insurance hundreds of thousands of dollars for diagnostic procedures he never performed.

Prosecutors also said Perwaiz falsified patient records so he could induce their labor early, prior to the recommended gestational age that minimizes risk to the mother and baby, to ensure he would be reimbursed for the deliveries. Perwaiz also violated the 30-day waiting period Medicaid requires for elective sterilizations by submitting backdated forms, according to authorities.

Perwaiz’s lawyer, Lawrence Woodward Jr., had said last year that his client had received a flood of unsolicited emails from patients who have described Perwaiz’s “fine qualities” and “how he helped them.”

In 1996, Perwaiz was sentenced by a federal judge to five years probation and ordered to pay more than $100,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to two counts of tax fraud. Prosecutors dropped four other counts in exchange for the guilty plea.