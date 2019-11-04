Virginia adds more than 300 acres to natural area preserves

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has added more than 300 acres to natural area preserves, including land near the Appalachian Trail.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday that the Department of Conservation and Recreation had acquired land around the state that will help protect rare plants and animals.

That includes land in the Antioch Pines Natural Area Preserve in Isle of Wight County, the Buffalo Mountain Natural Area Preserve in Floyd County, and the Bald Knob Natural Area Preserve in Franklin County.

The Potomac Appalachian Trail Club and the state also will share ownership of 125 acres in Rockingham County next to Shenandoah National Park.