VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Beach man charged with murdering a woman in his hotel is an ex-convict who served 20 years for killing woman under similar circumstances in the 1980s.

At a preliminary hearing Friday, a judge found probable cause to send a murder charge against 67-year-old James Richard King to a grand jury. Police say that last year King killed 53-year-old Lexie Walters, a woman he'd been seeing on and off, at a Days Inn in the city where King had been staying.