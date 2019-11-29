Virginia Army base will serve Thanksgiving meal to 10,000

FORT LEE, Va. (AP) — A U.S. Army base in Virginia known for its culinary training and competitions will be serving up more than 17,000 pounds (7,711 kilograms) of food this Thanksgiving.

The Progress-Index reports Fort Lee’s public affairs office released data on how much food will be presented in its dining facilities Thursday. Before the day is over, some 10,000 soldiers and other personnel are expected to have consumed more than 8½ tons (7.2 metric tons) of meat, seafood and poultry.

There will also be side dishes, fruits and desserts.

On average, Fort Lee supports more than 90,000 solders, retirees, veterans, family members and civilian personnel throughout the year.

The newspaper says its economic impact on the area is an estimated $2.4 billion.

