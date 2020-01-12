Vintage finds, estate sales bring buyers to downtown Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Estate Sales by Tara is revamping a downtown space at 219 DeSiard Street and refreshing it daily.

Tara Knight Daniel has moved into a new home base for her estate liquidation business and will be creating a vintage boutique.

Her plan is to rotate merchandise regularly with inventory tweaks and new displays daily. The huge front windows at the store will display finds from estate sales, seasonal elements and new products Daniel plans to market.

"My goal is to have traffic stop and people want to come and take pictures in front of my windows," Daniel explained. "I want my display windows to be the cover of a magazine, and I don't plan on stopping until I get there."

Daniel started helping families coordinate estate sales two years ago after assisting her aunt in the business for years. When her mother encouraged her to branch out on her own, Daniel did.

It began with estate sales in people's homes, but she also found a unique niche providing space for families without the parking or square footage to hold a sale in the home.

Daniel started holding sales for these families in her cheer facility on Washington Street. The new store is an amplification of that idea.

"I like to bring change," Daniel said. “I like to better the community. There are so many people who say negative things and that things are not good in our neighborhood or our area. Watch me prove them wrong. My husband is a Monroe police officer. We are not going anywhere. I've been a business owner for 10 years, and I know to thrive and survive, and this a new venture for me that I absolutely love.”

Daniel said the store will average about two estate sales per month. When the sale is over on Sunday, all new items will be brought in on Monday.

There will also be a boutique component featuring repurposed vintage items to meet current farmhouse and shabby chic decor trends. Daniel also chalkpaints furniture and will be using the store to sell painted items.

She also plans on incorporating in seasonal offerings, such as custom wreaths, gift baskets and gifts into inventory.

The store also carries handmade jewelry crafted by Daniel's teen assistant Sheila Eubanks.

Eubanks said when her stepmom purchased her a bracelet-making kit, she enjoyed the craft and started expanding. She makes jewelry using predominantly purchased bead stock but also salvages beads from sales when possible.

Part of her line includes bracelets speckled with more porous beads infused with essential oils.

Eubanks said handling antique furniture is her favorite part of the estate sale business, and she enjoys learning about the older items.

The past is what Daniel said helps propel her business forward and bring many of her new customers in the door.

"Every person who comes to my sales is searching for one thing," Daniel said. "They are looking for something from their childhood, something to remind them of their grandparents, something to remind them of who they were growing up. ... I'm bringing back the past. Who doesn't want to go back to their childhood? Who doesn't want to go relive what it was like to be a kid and to not have the stress and worries of being an adult."

Long-term, Daniel will be revamping the interior of the building with an updated paint job and creating a space in the back of the store for groups of women to meet and enjoy a cup of coffee, scrapbook or knit. Night sales and occasional entertainment are also on the agenda.

Daniel said the best way to keep up with the plans is to keep an eye on Estate Sales by Tara on Facebook for her live videos and posts.