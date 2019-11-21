Village Tavern closed in downtown Ridgefield

Ridgefield’s restaurant scene is apparently down a business.

The Village Tavern on Main Street had its windows shuttered on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The restaurant has a history of abrupt closures.

After opening in January 2017, the business closed almost exactly two years later in January 2019. The business announced a change in ownership later that month, and Chef Germano Minin reopened the restaurant in the winter of 2019 as its new owner and operator.

A call to Minin and partner Joe Chelednik went unanswered on Thursday afternoon.

“Minin and Chelednik are looking forward to re-launching and re-opening The Village Tavern the last week of February or first week of March,” the restaurant’s ownership said in a statement on Jan. 29, 2019.

The January 2019 statement concluded with an apology to the businesses customers and Ridgefield residents “for any confusion caused by incorrect and misleading information that circulated last week.”

The restaurant hasn’t posted anything about the most recent closure on its Facebook page.

The last post was for a weekly Happy Hour promotion. It was made on Thursday, Nov. 14.