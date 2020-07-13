Viggiano receives Gates Memorial scholarship

Gabriella Viggiano and her father Steve Viggiano. Gabriella Viggiano and her father Steve Viggiano. Photo: The Ridgefield Board Of REALTORS® Photo: The Ridgefield Board Of REALTORS® Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Viggiano receives Gates Memorial scholarship 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Gabriella Viggiano, daughter of Ridgefield realtor Steve Viggiano, William Pitt Sotheby’s Int, was among the 45 outstanding children of CT REALTORS® who were selected to receive a 2020 CTR Foundation Raymond Gates Memorial Scholarship.

A graduate of Ridgefield High, Gabriella will attend the University of Vermont College of Agriculture and Life Sciences to obtain her DVM and begin a career as a wildlife veterinarian. With a 4.23 GPA, Gabriella also was captain of the Cross Country and Indoor/Outdoor Track teams along with numerous volunteer activities including Ridgefield Operation Animal Rescue, Comfort Club and Safe Rides of Ridgefield. Gabby spent her gap year in South Africa.

The Raymond F. Gates, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund was established in 1976 in memory of Raymond F. Gates, Jr. following his tragic death in an automobile accident. Gates was the executive vice president of the Connecticut REALTORS®. Over the past 44 years, children of REALTORS ® have been awarded scholarships totaling more than $1,000,000.

The Ridgefield Board of REALTORS®, chartered in 1961 by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), is the local chapter of the not-for-profit professional trade organization. It is the leading advocate for private property rights, housing and the real estate profession.