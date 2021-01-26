Vietnam's Communist Party leaders warn of challenges ahead HAU DINH, Associated Press Jan. 26, 2021 Updated: Jan. 26, 2021 2:14 a.m.
1 of11 Vietnam Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivers a speech during the opening of 13th Communist Party Congress in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has begun a crucial weeklong meeting in the capital Hanoi to set the nation's path for the next five years and appoint the country's top leaders. (An Van Dang/VNA via AP) An Van Dang/AP Show More Show Less
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Senior members of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party cautioned Tuesday that their country faced opportunities and challenges ahead, as they began a key meeting to set the nation’s path for the next five years.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc cited climate change, natural disasters and diseases as among the challenges ahead in his speech before the 13th National Party Congress and aired on state television.