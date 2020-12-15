Video shows Chicago cops storming into wrong home

CHICAGO (AP) — A civilian police review board confirmed Tuesday it is investigating allegations that Chicago police officers serving a search warrant last year barged into the wrong home and handcuffed a naked woman who lived there.
The allegations were included in reports by CBS 2 Chicago late last year and most recently on Monday when it aired portions of videos of the Feb. 19, 2019 incident that Anjanette Young obtained as part of her lawsuit against the city. The woman's attorney did not immediately return a call for comment, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) said it has not released the video, according to a spokesman.