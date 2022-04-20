Video of sobbing child and officers 'wrenching,' says NY gov

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A widely seen video of an 8-year-old Black child sobbing as he's being led into a Syracuse police car over a bag of chips was called “heart wrenching” Wednesday by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who said more needs to be done to build trust with communities of color.

The video taken Sunday shows a white officer holding the clearly distraught youth from behind by his elbows, leading him from a sidewalk to the back seat of a police vehicle. Another officer says the situation is about “stealing stuff.” The man recording the video argues with police to let the child go.