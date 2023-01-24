Victor Navasky, historian and Nation editor, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Navasky, an award-winning author and journalist who for years presided over the liberal weekly The Nation and wrote influential books on the anti-Communist blacklist and Robert F. Kennedy’s justice department, has died at age 90.
Navasky's death was confirmed Tuesday by a spokesperson at The Nation, who did not immediately have additional details. The magazine's publisher, Katrina vanden Heuvel, tweeted that Navasky had changed her life and thousands of others'. Those he edited included such prominent liberals as David Corn, Eric Alterman and Katha Pollitt.