JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) — The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of the two victims who died in a plane crash earlier this week near Janesville.

Twenty-five-year-old Tanner Byholm, of Glidden, and 26-year-old Remington Viney, of Kimberly, were killed when their small plane went down about a mile from the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport Tuesday.