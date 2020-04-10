Victim of south-central Montana shooting identified

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Carbon County officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed near a trailhead south of Red Lodge.

Sheriff Josh McQuillan said Chad Rockman, 43, of Billings died Wednesday morning.

Three other people were in the area at the time and all are cooperating with law enforcement, including the person who fired the weapon, McQuillan said in a statement.

He did not release their names, any information about what led to the shooting or how many times Rockman was shot, The Billings Gazette reported.