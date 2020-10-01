Victim killed in Kansas City, Kansas, identified

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, have identified a man whose body was found earlier this week.

Police on Thursday said the victim was 43-year-old Lolester Mitchell. His body was found Tuesday inside a home.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide and say suspects are in custody. Their names have not been released.

No further information was released.