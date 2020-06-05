  • The Marine Veterans of Fairfield County and The Ridgefield American Legion each gave a check for $1,000 to the Ridgefield Fire Departments. Pictured are Fire Chief Jerry Myers; Ridgefield American Legion Commander George Besse; Assistant Fire Chief Michael Grasso; and Dick Tiani of the Marine Veterans of Fairfield County. Photo: Contributed Photo

    The Marine Veterans of Fairfield County and The Ridgefield American Legion each gave a check for $1,000 to the Ridgefield Fire Departments. Pictured are Fire Chief Jerry Myers; Ridgefield American Legion Commander George Besse; Assistant Fire Chief Michael Grasso; and Dick Tiani of the Marine Veterans of Fairfield County.

On June 2, The Marine Veterans of Fairfield County partnered with the Ridgefield American Legion to place a banner over Town Hall thanking Healthcare Heroes.

In addition, the Marine Veterans of Fairfield County and The Ridgefield American Legion each presented a check for $1,000 to the Ridgefield Fire Departments totaling $2,000.